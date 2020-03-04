cnblue’s-kang-min-hyuk-and-lee-jung-shin-to-be-discharged-according-to-military’s-covid-19-protocol

CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin will be soon discharged from the military services!

On March four, CNBLUE’s company FNC Enjoyment shared, “Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin will be discharged on March 19 without the need of returning [to their bases] from their ETS leaves in accordance to the Ministry of National Defense’s policy.”

From all over mid-February, the Ministry of Nationwide Protection has been regulating and restricting depart and visits for armed forces staff as a part of the Korean military’s efforts to beat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Whilst ETS go away and emergency depart thanks to family members matters will be carried out commonly, vacation dates have been adjusted so that these who have remaining for their ETS depart, which is their final holiday vacation prior to discharge, will be authorized to be discharged from the military services with no obtaining to return to their bases. Past month, 2PM’s Wooyoung was discharged also in accordance this military services protocol.

Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin left for their ETS leaves on March three and four, respectively. Although their discharge day technically stays the exact, they will not have to return to their armed service bases.

After Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin enlisted on July 31, 2018 into the 55th Division in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province and the 32nd Infantry Division in Sejong Metropolis, respectively, they have dutifully carried out their duties as energetic responsibility troopers.

Welcome again, Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin!

Supply (one) (two)