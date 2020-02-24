[CNN: Beef-Loving Trump ‘Faces a Prospective Shock’ When PM Modi Feeds Him Vegetarian Food on India Journey]

President Donald Trump could possibly experience a little bit of tradition shock during his journey to India, looking at as the pink-meat lover will be served the Key Minister’s vegetarian diet program.

Key Minister Narendra Modi has place a important reception with each other for Trump’s go to, but in accordance to a CNN report, Modi “is a devoted vegetarian and plans to provide vegetarian meals to the President.” This may possibly existing an appealing culinary practical experience for a president that’s a happy carnivore whose eating plan usually is made up of steaks and burgers.

From CNN’s report:

“I really don’t know what he’s likely to do in this scenario. They do not serve cheeseburgers,” a previous official stated of the condition. Even one particular of the President’s favourite quickly meals eating places, McDonald’s, does not provide beef in India. As a substitute, locals dine on rooster burgers or fried paneer cheese sandwiches.

Trump’s aides and his host state have attempted to accommodate his preferences in the earlier when he travels overseas, and this isn’t Trump’s first time touring to Indi. Still, considering the fact that consuming meat is forbidden amongst most Indians (specially the use of cows, which are deemed sacred), officials tell CNN that its hard to guess what Modi will provide Trump when then dine jointly at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace in Delhi.

“I have under no circumstances viewed him eat a vegetable,” claimed a supply who has only ever observed Trump eat a salad once in a while.