CNN, Fox News Trade Weekend Demonstration scores win at Day, Primetime

CNN and Fox News ranked victories in the coveted 25-54 age group at the weekend, with the former winning on Saturday during the day and Sunday, while the latter took first place on Saturday morning and Sunday morning. .

On Saturday, CNN posted a steady 343,000 viewers on the demo both during the day and in the first hour (1.38 million in total), which was good enough to postpone Fox News from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., with 336,000 spectators (1.90 million in total)). As soon as the championship arrived, Fox News published a strong comeback victory with 468,000 shows and 3.09 million viewers on CNN’s 1.25 million total. Both Judge Jeanine (455,000, 3.15 million) and The Greg Goufeld The show (501,000, 2.93 million) made its way to Fox Saturday morning.

However, Sunday’s ratings represent a reversal of Saturday. Possibility of two live hours Don Lemon Tonight, CNN won the Fox News show (387,000, 325,000), while Fox News (341,000) won the CNN during the day (333,000) in the demo. Lemon 8:00 (463,000, 1.77 million) and 9:00 p.m. scores (369,000, 1.42 million) were enough to overcome a recurrence Life, Freedom and Levin (362,000, 2.62 million) and a live broadcast of Revolution with Steve Hilton (317,000, 2.04 million) in the demo.

On Monday, CNN managed to win a demonstration victory for Fox News during the day (405,000 vs. 397,000), but the rest of the day belonged to Fox. The latter dominated the overall viewership during the day (2.12 million versus 1.48 million). MSNBC was a distant third with 231,000 in the demo and a total of 1.41 million. Primetime was all Fox, as it continued its hot streak ratings, thanks in part to a huge lead from the daily update of the special coronavirus team, which posted 973,000 demos and a total of 5.02 million viewers in the first hour of 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This network averaged 736,000 on the demo and just under four million (3.95 million) in total, paying both CNN (598,000, 2.05 million) and MSNBC ( 430,000, 2.49 million).

