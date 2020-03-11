CNN Graphic calls Mississippi for Bernie Sanders

CNN mistakenly projected Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to the Mississippi primary in the Mississippi, instead of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The embarrassing mistake was caught by Wolf Blitzer, who corrected the mistake immediately after the network posted a photo of Sanders’ face as part of his graph projecting the Mississippi winner.

CNN has technical difficulties, even briefly displaying a graph that says Bernie Sanders won the Mississippi, although Joe Biden really did win the state. Then the screen turns black. pic.twitter.com/bypUFZxYBK

– Julio Rosas (@ Julio_Rosas11) March 11, 2020

“We have our first screening of the night,” Blitzer said, before quickly acknowledging the awkward mix, “Bernie Sanders – no, no, it doesn’t happen right now. Joe Biden, Joe Biden is the Mississippi winner. we have here. ”

Seconds later, the giant screen behind Blitzer turned white before passing Biden as the winner.

“We got it right there, can you see it? Maybe you couldn’t see it,” the CNN anchor told viewers after Snafu’s correction. “We will fix this technical problem. But most importantly, Joe Biden is the winner, Joe Biden is the winner in the Mississippi.”

Biden also projected to win the Michigan and Missouri Democrats’ primaries as the polls closed on the “mini” Super Tuesday.

Voters took part in the polls in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington with a total of 352 delegates running in front of the national convention. A week ago, Biden took the lead as a game leader after a dominant performance on Super Tuesday, when he won 10 states in all four of the Sanders, including Texas.

The two candidates campaigned Monday in Michigan, seeking to judge the first primary state.

Michigan is also a state that will be crucial in winning in November. The state voted Republican Donald Trump four years ago and was considered one of the biggest surprise wins that helped him win the presidency over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The UPI contributed to this report.