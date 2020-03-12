CNN host Don Lemon declares John Kasich for “fine” evaluation of Trump coronavirus management

Consider CNN’s Don Lemon, unimpressed by President Donald Trump’s speech Wednesday night, and you should not be impressed either.

This was the sentiment Lemon expressed during a segment with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich after Trump’s leadership.

“Look, I saw the address tonight and I thought he was OK, I thought he did OK,” Kasich said. “What I saw tonight is what I was expecting before giving the address. Mr President, you have to be serious. You have to warn the country. We have to go forward. Just stick to the script and read what. there. And that’s exactly what he did. “

Lemon opposed Kasich’s assessment, which erupted among critics of Trump.

“[He said the president should have the script; I don’t know if he adheres to the script,” the CNN host said]. “But the script he read was mistaken because he had to be clarified several times. And I just have to say, if the president came out to calm the people’s fears, he didn’t do a good job because he had to. come back and clear it up several times, and it has been a while for them to get it in. We need direct and accurate information from this president and this administration, and we don’t get it. And I don’t understand why you wander around. leave. He gave an address. That happens very rarely. And he doesn’t, he does? “

From there, the discussion turned into a throwback to what was at stake in the television conversation.

