Coming out of the weekend’s decision with Fox News in daytime ratings, CNN published the second consecutive victory of the day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the coveted 25-54 demographic, while MSNBC just passed to take second place in the audience during the day.

CNN had 413,000 viewers and a total of 1.49 million during the day, while Fox News finished with 364,000 in the demo and 1.97 million in total. MSNBC had 242,000 on the demo and a total of 1.48 million, beating CNN.

Primetime was all Fox News, as it outscored its opponents with 748,000 in the demo and a total of 4.88 million. These numbers hit CNN (553,000, 1.96 million) and MSNBC (411,000, 2.46 million). Fox News’ seven-hour lead in the league also proved resilient, even without prior notice to popular Trump corona, as Tuesday’s ratings for The Story with Martha MacCallum (816,000, 3.62 million) ran without no white House break, almost matching those from Monday (818,000, 3.9 million).

Elsewhere in prime-time, Cuomo Prime Time continued to impress with 609,000 viewers, well enough to clearly surpass The Rachel Maddow Show’s 498,000, although the latter won second place with a total of 3.03. millions to 2.19 million. Hannity, meanwhile, continued its reign at 9:00 a.m. with 738,000 in the demo and a total of 4.15 million.

