CNN Pulls In Major 25-54 Demo on Wednesday Cable News Ratings

CNN was tops in the advertiser-coveted older people 25-54 demographic on Wednesday.

According to information from Nielsen, CNN — all through the daytime hours of 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. — bested rivals Fox Information and MSNBC in the essential demo, pulling down 652,000 viewers in that group. Fox Information trailed guiding with 586,000 viewers in the demo — even though they did best the total group with 2,789,000 viewers. MSNBC put 3rd in both metrics with 1,650,000 over-all and 297,000 in the demo.

The daytime CNN achievements was driven, in large element, by Jake Tapper. A distinctive 3 p.m. hour of The Lead drew 2,148,000 whole viewers, and 735,000 in the demo. He carried these robust quantities to his customary 4 p.m. timeslot — bringing in 2,016,000 viewers full, and 660,000 in the demo.

CNN also scored major in the essential demo through primetime on Wednesday night time — even though Fox News retained its customary location atop the cable news rankings heap in the course of the most-watched hours.

According to information from Nielsen, Hannity at 9 p.m. on Wednesday pulled in 4,982,000 full viewers and 987,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. with 4,679,000 viewers and 890,000 in the critical demo.

In excess of on CNN, Cuomo Primary Time scored a large 2,377,000 viewers, 807,000 in the demo — making it 3rd among the primetime reveals in that group. AC: 360 drew 2,177,000 million overall, and 790,000 in the demo — great for fifth in the demo in primetime. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Present at 9 p.m. drew 3,833,000 viewers and 800,000 in the demo.

