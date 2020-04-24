CNN reproduces Closeup Birx reaction to Trump disinfectant Riff

CNN Alisyn Camerota played an impressive clip of Dr. Deborah Birx’s What Camerota called President Donald Trump’s “strange and dangerous” ideas about treating coronavirus by injecting disinfectants into the body.

On Thursday morning, Camerota told viewers that Trump “shared his strange and dangerous medical thoughts with the American people from the White House pedestal yesterday,” and presented the video, saying, “Here’s what the president and here is the silent but visible reaction from one of the leading doctors in his special team, Dr. Deborah Birx. “

He then played a separatist screen of Trump recruiting Burg in a study of injectable or absorbed disinfectants and high-power internal light infusion and the honestly indescribable cycle of reactions.

Camerota later told CNN’s medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta that “I’m a bottle specialist in body language and I see annoyance from Dr. Birx. To look away, to turn your eyes away, to look down. “

“I mean just put her in this position, put a real doctor in a position to inject disinfectant into your body?” continued an incredible Cameroon.

“That was extremely uncomfortable for Alisyn,” Dr. agreed. He was shocked and shocked that this was another discussion and called on FDA Commissioner Dr. Steven Han trying to make excuses for Trump.

“So these are real talks between doctors and their patients right now,” he said. No it is not. I don’t think our patients who go to their doctor’s offices ask me to inject a disinfectant into my body, “said Dr. Gupta.

“I don’t know how they keep doing the job sometimes because they just have to spend so much time spinning around these things as they actually talk about science,” he said of Dr. Birx and D. Hahn.

“That’s part of it, look, he looks like he’s going to die when he said that, and if he wasn’t, he should be,” said co-anchor John Berman, and then he added, “and it makes you wonder if he should have said so.” something at that moment. Why let it get stuck there and make people wonder about injecting disinfectants; it’s dangerous. And if people do these conversations with their doctors, it’s because they heard the president say it yesterday, and it just can’t happen. I don’t know what else to say about that. “

“It doesn’t work, it doesn’t need to be studied, that was the other thing, let’s study it, no we don’t have to study it, because we already have the answer,” said Dr. Gupta, adding, “By the way, doing a study means you will inject. knowingly something that could kill people in a group of people and not in another group of people and then prove what everyone, I think even my children, already know. It’s really annoying. “

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected] diaite.com

.