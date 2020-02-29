[CNN Simple fact Checked an Whole Bernie Sanders Speech, Discovered Eleven Percent of His Promises Fake]

CNN’s Daniel Dale has been monitoring President Donald Trump’s lies and falsehoods for a long time, but he not too long ago combed as a result of an entire speech by Unbiased Senator and Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders, and found 6 times as several genuine claims as wrong kinds.

On Friday, Dale and Holmes Lybrand revealed a comprehensive point-test of a Sanders speech from February 23, producing that the impetus for the scrutiny was Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucuses. The outcomes were fairly a distinction from Dale’s typical issue:

The end result: a few claims have been fake, 6 claims we could not render a verdict on since an correct determine is not publicly regarded and 18 statements were correct or primarily true. Of the three untrue statements, 1 was a details mistake built by a consider tank and not disclosed to the Sanders campaign until finally right after he gave this speech. A further was an exaggeration about wellbeing care Sanders has repeated for more than a 10 years even as fact checkers have consistently debunked it. The third, about Trump’s 2017 tax law, was an inaccurate description of a authentic figure in a analyze.

Sanders does make bogus promises that truth-checkers miss, but when in comparison to the present-day occupant of the White Household, it’s not even close to a close simply call. Trump, in contrast to Sanders, has made additional than 14 fake assertion for each working day, on regular, considering that using business. At his present-day price of wrong statements, Sanders would have to be president for quite a few decades in order to capture up to Trump.