In the annals of the propaganda, CNNLOL’s cynical and dishonest attempt to turn Chris Cuomo into a disinterested folk hero type coronavirus is the fake fake news all around Fakenewsdom.

At the end of last month, Cuomo announced that he was positive for the coronavirus, and would continue to boldly host its basement-based CNNLOL program (its hour of lies and anti-Trump propaganda and violence advocacy). politics) while selflessly quarantining himself in his basement.

So, over the last couple of weeks, to the surprise of no one, Chris Cuomo made the series the whole of Chris Cuomo, all his disinterest in accepting to stay in the basement as a means of protecting his wife, children and their society. big

He has also angered those who violated his stay-at-home orders.

So, with a heavy breeze Monday night, he climbed a flight of stairs, cushioning how funny he finally left this basement and seeing his family!

Okay, here’s The official reinstatement in the basement … That’s what I literally dreamed of for weeks now … This is a dream, just to be back here, doing normal things.

Only, like everything else in Cuomo, did we learn that this is all hypocrisy and fall.

On Easter Sunday, while still ill with the virus, and therefore contagious, the New York Post reports that Cuomo left the basement of his Southampton home, and with his wife, children, and a second wife, they violated their quarantine, as well as that of New York. home and travel orders needed (instituted by Governor / Brother Andrew de Cuomo) just so he could spend some time on his property in East Hampton, a half hour drive away, where he was reported to be home.

The only reason the message was found out about Cuomo’s quarantine violation is because of a bicyclist who said he entered a clash with Cuomo that day:

The 65-year-old resident said he was only out for biking before Easter dinner, when he saw who he thought was Chris Cuomo on the property, he said CNN’s anchor bought in East. Hampton last year. The surface is still developing; said David, a steel frame for his future home.

David said Cuomo was with his wife, another woman and three children who were playing the property.

The resident said he stopped and sat on his bicycle “within a hundred yards” of the property.

“I just looked and said, ‘Is Chris Cuomo? Shouldn’t I be quarantined?

Cuomo has regularly aired its television and radio programs from his family’s home in Southampton, albeit from the basement while quarantining them.

And because Fredo is a spoiled, shaky, right-handed baby, the biker says Cuomo exploded on him, forcing the cyclist to submit a police report about the incident.

But here’s the thing … The day after Easter, although he hosted his SiriusXM radio program (which allows Cuomo to fail in two different broadcast formats), Fredo practically confirmed the cyclist’s story during a strange revelation about how much she hates her job at CNN. …

One thing Cuomo definitely confirmed was that he wasn’t quarantined in the basement:

And I do not want a biker, loser and biker, to pull over and get in my face and into my space and talk to me. I don’t want to hear it. … Some cats basically go out into the driveway next to them and start banging on things.

Okay, so how did this guy come out on the “driveway next to you” and get into Cuomo’s face if Fredo heroically protected his family and all of America by making the final quarantine sacrifice in the basement?

Oh, and the next day, Cuomo’s wife tested positive for coronavirus.

However, since CNN has no other way but to trick its viewers with fake news and shameless propaganda, CNN viewers were taken to the horseshoe this Monday night.

While CNN is raging at protesters leaving their homes, the same CNN covers one of its own anchors – which was infected with the virus – leaving their home.

If it weren’t for the fake news, CNN and Cuomo would have nothing to report.

