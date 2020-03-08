CNN Stelter says Trump goes “out of the way” to Coronavirus: “just stay on the golf course”

Host Brian Stelter told CNN’s “trusted sources” on Sunday that President Donald Trump should “stay on the golf course” instead of part of his administration’s coronavirus response.

Stelter said: “Trump is doing things that diminish the response. He goes on to contradict healthcare experts by saying that anyone can take a test, which is not true right now. It’s not true. His behavior at the CDC on Friday spoke. volumes about his mentality He wore a campaign hat to the event, asked about Fox ratings, insulted the Democratic governor of Washington state, and provoked Ukraine’s scandal. Most news stories about this visit are a bit weird – this is a problem, we have to describe the reality as it is – let’s not shy away from the abhorrent answers we see from the Commander-in-Chief, some of his assistants saying he is content. That’s a lie. Luckily, there have been fact checks at this point. “

He added, “What needs to be done is prioritize accurate expert information on misinformation of politicians. Trump and the media have a tendency to get it all about Trump. But this virus story is only a bit of Trump.” Yes, for example, the CDC says older Americans should limit travel, but it doesn’t amplify this message – it should be right now. you can tweet about it The president should be on his way or he should get out of the way Of course sir please don’t leave to make the bad situation worse Driving or going out of the way Don’t be a hindrance “Maybe just stay on the golf course. So this is the President’s story. But the press should point out when it is a hindrance and then move on. Don’t tell everything about Trump. This story is too important for that.” “

