[cnn:-trump-wondering-yet-again-about-tapping-unqualified-ratcliffe-to-be-dni]

President Donald Trump is reportedly circling back to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), one particular of the President’s most outspoken supporters in Congress, as a achievable applicant for the posture of director of nationwide intelligence. It wouldn’t be the to start with time.

Quite a few unnamed resources explained to CNN on Tuesday that Trump has been discussing potential appointment with the Texas Republican a short while ago.

The President experienced originally planned to tap Ratcliffe for the posture in July 2019 following the Trump loyalist loudly attacked Distinctive Counsel Robert Mueller all through a hearing on Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Nevertheless, information experiences quickly disclosed that Ratcliffe had very little working experience or even fascination in issues of intelligence, and Trump announced that Ratcliffe would not be nominated for the function right after all.

At the time, Trump complained that “the LameStream Media” experienced coated Ratcliffe “very unfairly.”

“Rather than likely by way of months of slander and libel, I spelled out to John how depressing it would be for him and his spouse and children to deal with these people today,” he tweeted. “John has consequently made the decision to continue to be in Congress in which he has performed such an exceptional job representing the persons of Texas, and our Place.”

Richard Grenell, another Trump flunky, at the moment serves as the performing DNI. His appointment is section of Trump’s broader initiatives to install loyalists in his administration, regardless of their level of experience, and purge people considered to be “anti-Trump.”

The White Home did not answer on the report to TPM’s ask for for confirmation of CNN’s report.