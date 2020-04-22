CNN will not be back in office until September, the report said

CNN leader Jeff Zucker told officials they would not return to the offices until at least September, according to an internal note obtained from various stores, including the Daily Beast.

“Our expectation is that the rest of you will not be back until early September,” Zucker said in a statement. But to be clear, the production of our programs will continue from home, as it is now, until the end of the summer. “

According to The Wrap, the note noted that only 10 percent of its staff currently work in their offices, a number that Zucker wants to increase to 15 percent by June.

“To be clear, the production of our programs will continue from home, as it is now, until the end of the summer. The same goes for digital, “said Zucker. “I should also note that our office in Hong Kong is likely to operate on a different schedule, as they have throughout this crisis, which is determined by the local conditions there.”

As of mid-March, some CNN shows have been filmed at home, such as Cuomo Prime Time, while others have remained in the studio. Several CNN employees have been infected with Covid-19 in the past month, most notably Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin. Both have shared their updates almost daily throughout the corona process.

Fox News temporarily wanted to return its staff to their offices by May 4, according to a note two weeks ago. There have been no updates for MSNBC employees so far.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.