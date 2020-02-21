[CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Rips Trump: Is There Just about anything ‘More Telling’ Than Wanting to Deliver Back again Long gone With the Wind?]

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota implied that President Donald Trump’s reviews at a rally Thursday evening mirror a nostalgia for slavery, indicating “Has anything at any time been far more telling than that he wishes Gone with the Wind again?”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Working day, Camerota launched a clip of Trump at his rally, ranting about Ideal Photo winner “Parasite.”

“And the winner is a film from South Korea. What was that all about? We got ample troubles with South Korea, with trade. On leading of it, they give them the greatest movie of the 12 months? Was it very good? I never know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind, can we get Absent With the Wind back be sure to?” Trump said.

“Has anything at all at any time been far more telling than that he desires Long gone with the Wind back?” Camerota asked, with a laugh.

“Well look, there’s a lot to that, ok, Long gone with the Wind ain’t just the most woke film in the planet,” co-anchor John Berman stated of the 1939 epic, which romanticizes slavery and the Confederacy.

The panel discussed the “Parasite” distributor’s response (“Understandable, he can’t study.”), and correspondent Dana Bash named the chunk “red meat” for his viewers thanks to its criticism of a film from a “foreign place.”

Camerota got a single additional shot in to explain her before meaning. When Jeffrey Toobin cracked “But in fairness, it’s like only yesterday that ‘Gone with the Wind’ was in the theater, Camerota remarked “Back when The us was wonderful.”

