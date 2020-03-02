[CNN’s Begala: Trump Set Pence in Charge of the Coronavirus to ‘Throw Him Under the Bus,’ Swap Him With Nikki Haley]

CNN’s Paul Begala named it a “certainty” that President Donald Trump will substitute Vice President Mike Pence with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley as his 2020 running mate.

Begala spoke Monday at the American Israel Community Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) 2020 policy convention, and he was asked to make a “bold prediction” for what the U.S. can assume in November. Begala prefaced his assert with, “this is not a prediction. It’s a certainty”:

On Thursday, July 16, that is the date the Democrat provides his or her acceptance tackle. On that working day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will simply call a push meeting at Mar-a-Lago. He’s gonna dump Mike Pence and set Nikki Haley on the ticket to consider to get those people suburban mothers. You observe. Certain.

Begala concluded by stating that Trump only place Pence in demand of the White House’s activity force on the coronavirus “to toss him beneath the bus.”

For months, there have been persistent rumors that Trump will finally select Haley to switch Pence as his 2nd. Equally have denied the rumored VP rivalry.

Look at higher than (begin at 26: 30), by way of Ruptly.