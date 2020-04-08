CNN’s Chris Cuomo presents X-ray images of the lung with the corona

CNN socket Chris Cuomo live in the atmosphere Monday night shared recently took x-rays of his lungs after testing positive for coronavirus.

In an honest conversation with CNN’s chief medical officer, Dr. Sandza GuptaCuomo said, “This weekend I had a fever that started to drop a bit and I started to feel it coming to my chest, so I went to get a chest x-ray and I want you to see it exactly so you can see what we’re looking for and not. “

Kuomo asked Gupta, “Doc, you obviously understand that, what we’re looking for in the lungs is big white areas, what are the conditions that people will hear, what are you looking for and what do you see in this strong chest area in front of you?”

The doctor replied that those medical professionals looking for X-rays are “penetrating”, which appear as white spots on the image of the lungs.

“You’re right, one of the things you’ll hear is that they penetrate, you have a penetration in your chest, in your lungs, and that’s basically a collection of inflammatory fluid.”

“I would like to look for those in areas where the black areas are the air, in your lungs, I would see some of these black areas being essentially full of white spots, and I want to make it clear to the public, I don’t recognize here by away or on TV, Chris and I talked about it earlier today, “Gupta said.

Gupta repeatedly warned that he was not diagnosed from afar, but offered not to look like he had Cuomo’s pneumonia.

“And it looks very good. Maybe a little fluid concentration there. But not something I would say definitively as pneumonia. What are they trying to diagnose? Pneumonia is not just diagnosed by a chest x-ray, but one of the tools that doctors use for her diagnosis, “Gupta said.

Cuomo responded by saying that, in consultation with his doctors, they had made the same decision that he did not have pneumonia – while emphasizing that it was “scary” to see the picture of his lungs.

“And they’re waiting for me to penetrate because I have the virus. And I have to tell you, it’s scary to have your lungs up there and see these things, you’re like what that smoke is like there and they’ll like it yes, it’s It’s there. It’s up to you. You have to fight to keep it out. And I’m doing well. I don’t have pneumonia. But if I want to stay that way, you know, I had to put some things in my favor, “said the CNN host.

Gupta replied: “Yes, I think you’re making a good argument, Chris. I mean, obviously, you get doctors who tell you you have to look at it, you should take it easy, and we obviously advised you last week,” why you don’t take any time away “and I think you’re doing a good job – doing lung exercises, these breathing exercises that your doctors have advised you to do.”

Watch above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]