CNN’s Jake Tapper scores agree with HBO Max to adapt the novel “Hellfire Club”.

CNN’s Jake Tapper appears to be benefiting from corporate nepotism by signing a deal with HBO Max to adapt his novel The Hellfire Club for the digital streaming platform. CNN and HBO are both divisions of WarnerMedia, owned by AT&T.

Jake Tapper confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that HBO Max is turning his novel The Hellfire Club, a political thriller during McCarthy’s time, into a television program. Although no release or cast date has been announced, the novel is being adapted by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote the screenplay for The Revenant, according to a Deadline report.

Tapper is executive producer of the project. HBO Max will be released on May 27th. The streaming service, which will cost $ 15 a month, will feature original content, HBO programming and movies and TV shows from WarnerMedia’s large library.

So for people who have read it … how would you do it? Who would play Charlie? Margaret? Isaiah Street? Joe McCarthy? Roy Cohn? https://t.co/NsJcNAc1vh

– Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 23, 2020

Published in 2018, The Hellfire Club tells the story of freshman Congressman Charlie Marder arriving in Washington, D.C., after the death of his predecessor amid Red Scare. Marder and his wife, Margaret, soon found themselves immersed in the gloomy world of D.C. politics. after a fatal accident.

Jake Tapper hosts CNN’s weekly show The Lead with Jake Tapper, and is also Washington’s correspondent on the cable news network. It also hosts the State of the Union Sunday program.

Tapper has been a frequent antagonist of President Donald Trump, both on the air and on social media. During the current coronavirus pandemic, the CNN host has given birth with the president on Twitter about the White House’s response to the Chinese virus.

In a recent handover of the state of the Union, Tapper accused President Trump of using his daily coronavirus news papers to launch attacks on journalists. “The president is continually responding to urgent media questions about the coronavirus pandemic by attacking the journalists who ask the questions, no matter how relevant or vital,” Tapper said.

Like much of CNN, Tapper has been affected by the low audience. The first low-scoring network has not been able to place a show in the top 20 during the first quarter of this year. The Lead program is the most watched on CNN, but still ranks 22nd overall, lagging behind 14 Fox News and seven MSNBC programs.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com