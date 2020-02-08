CNN’s Jess McIntosh pushes back David Axelrod’s report on Elizabeth Warren’s debate performance

CNN commentator and former Hillary Clinton Senior adjutant Jess McIntosh Very lovingly corrected CNN analyst and former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod when he stopped to explain why Tom Steyer get more time to talk in the ABC News Democratic Presidential Debate on Friday night Elizabeth Warren,

During CNN’s late-night reporting, CNN analyst reported Van Jones praised Warren’s performance and said, “Warren did the whole thing tonight, she did it well, she made no mistakes, I think she will probably get the least attention, but she deserves the best.”

“She did a uniquely feminine thing, namely that she did a lot more with a lot less,” said McIntosh when Jones finished speaking. “According to the last counts I saw from speaking time, she came in with about 50% of what Biden got into Iowa after her.”

“This is the third candidate from Iowa, and we usually think the third candidate from Iowa is still very much in the race, especially in a race of this kind,” she continued, adding, “We are considering a man who has have not yet received any votes or need not be held accountable on a national stage, so the idea that Elizabeth Warren would be stamped out, especially after a night she delivered another A-Game performance on gun violence prevention What was reproductive freedom and regarding the breed, I think it is a mistake to write it off. “

When Mcintosh finished her sentence, Axelrod interrupted him and said, “So Tom Steyer has more time than you, and do you know why Tom Steyer has more time than he? Because he asked for it. “

“She had raised her hand and if she had jumped in, she would have been challenged as too much a tyrant,” Mcintosh said as Axelrod talked about her.

“And and and and, I think here is the problem for them, here is the problem for them,” said Axelrod – as McIntosh practiced wordlessly in the two-box – and added, “We didn’t mention it.” Bernie Sanders Nevertheless, Bernie Sanders is an extremely constant artist, and you know that he speaks with great moral conviction. We have heard everything before, but the fact that we have heard everything before gives it a certain authenticity. “

“All of these men screamed as much as if they wanted to prove that there is a double standard of how women are allowed to present themselves in debates and how men are, and if she got in like Steyer, I think we would talk about how they do it pushed too far tonight, ”said McIntosh.

McIntosh was right that Biden left Warren behind in the speaking time, and Axelrod was wrong, while Steyer – though he might be aggressive – finished a few minutes behind Warren throughout the conversation.

This is an opinion. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

