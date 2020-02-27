[CNN’s John Avlon Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Handling: Pandemics Really do not Care About Partisan Politics]

CNN political analyst John Avlon ripped into President Donald Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus — or “caronavirus” — outbreak, and reminded Trump and his allies that “Pandemics really do not treatment about politics.”

On Thursday morning’s version of CNN’s New Day, Avlon made available a single of his trusty “Reality Check” segments, opening by noting that “There are now extra than 82,000 verified cases of the coronavirus about the entire world, two,800 life dropped, with at minimum 60 situations in the United States and climbing,” and claimed that as the outbreak progressed, “Trump was in denial.”

He included that as the outbreak worsened, “Trump even now located time to blame the media,” and shown Trump’s “Caronavirus” tweet.

“Here’s the matter, Mr. President: Pandemics do not care about politics,” Avlon explained, and included “Remember, the Chinese impulse to cover-up may perhaps have assisted guide to this outbreak, right here in the United States, the Trump administration’s war on science has left us vulnerable.”

He thorough cuts Trump has designed to general public health and fitness courses, and reminded viewers that “the Trump administration also shut down the world-wide overall health protection unit of the nationwide safety council, disbanding the quite workplace Obama opened to handle pandemics through the Ebola disaster.”

“At the time, Trump railed towards Obama,” Avlon explained, and performed a clip of a Trump vlog in which he ranted “We have a incredible trouble in Europe for the reason that President Obama would not quit the flights, so now we’ve got Ebola.”

“But no we did not get an ebola outbreak in The us, many thanks in element to the government’s strong response,” Avlon claimed, then ripped Trump’s coronavirus press meeting, Homeland Protection Main Chad Wolf’s uncomfortable efficiency at a Senate listening to this week, and Trump’s insistence that the virus will just go away when the climate gets heat.

Avlon also took on Rush Limbaugh’s rant that the coronavirus “is staying weaponized as nevertheless an additional aspect to carry down Donald Trump,” and that “The coronavirus is the popular cold individuals.”

“It’s not,” Avlon explained, and extra “I’ve obtained news for our nation’s most up-to-date Medal of Independence recipient: the coronavirus doesn’t treatment about partisan politics. This is a time for govt to deal with facts, embrace science, and do its position to protect the American men and women. And that’s your Truth Verify.”

Watch the clip earlier mentioned via CNN.