CNN Senior Political Analyst John Avlon made available a “reality check” in which he informed viewers that President Donald Trump has been endorsing Unbiased Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders’ candidacy mainly because Trump wants to run versus an “actual radical” who phone calls himself a “Democratic Socialist.”

On Tuesday morning’s version of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota launched Avlon’s “Reality Check” phase by noting that “Team Trump cannot feel to quit speaking about Bernie Sanders, and it turns out there’s a very good reason for that.”

Avlon then performed numerous clips of Trump advertising Sanders’ possibilities in the Democratic main, declaring “I imagine people like his information, he’s received electricity, his folks have vitality, but they like his message.”

He also observed assertions by Trump and his son that the most important is “rigged” in opposition to Bernie, and the mini-motion of Republicans voting for Sanders in open Democratic primaries.

“And that movement has picked up steam, with South Carolina Republicans pushing their people today to vote for Sanders in their key,” Avlon reported, then requested “So why are all these Workforce Trump people suddenly experience the melt away?”

“Well, as Admiral Ackbar may well say,” Avlon explained, then pointed to the display screen next to him, which showcased a clip of the squid-like navy leader who in some way manages to reside fairly easily in standard air.

“It’s a entice!” the now-deceased Adm. Ackbar explained, in a well known clip from the film Return of the Jedi.

“And the motive is the s-word: Socialism,” Avlon claimed, then cited a New York Times column and some polling facts on the unpopularity of the socialist label.

“So provided all of this, it’s no surprise that Donald Trump wishes to run against Bernie Sanders,” Avlon explained, introducing “And really do not just take my phrase for it, as an not known unnamed Trump advisor advised Axios, ‘We’re seeking to promote Bernie’s rise. The marketing campaign has been pumping up the nationwide messaging powering Bernie since when you attack his insurance policies it receives the media to discuss about him.’”

“This is not delicate people,” Avlon ongoing. “Sanders deserves credit for firing up the base and shifting the discussion within just the Democratic get together, but workforce Trump understands their path to reelection will be demonizing Democrats as radical socialists to distract from the president’s broad unpopularity. That’s why they want to run versus an real radical and self-described democratic socialist, Bernie Sanders.”

“It’s a lure,” Avlon claimed, then extra “And that is your truth examine.”

