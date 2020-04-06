Following a statement from behind the scenes at the White House on Saturday night, a top financial adviser to the President Donald Trump explains why he challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci – a leading voice in the Korean business team – in a science subject.

In a tense confrontation on CNN’s New Day on Monday, anchor John Berman grill financial advisor Peter Navarro for why it is more appropriate to distribute medical opinions than Dr. Fauci. In particular, while Axios called for the epic destruction of the state hall on Saturday night, Navarro spoke to Fauci about his remarks on the effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the fight against coronavirus.

“So why do you think Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease doctor, is wrong about that?” Berman said.

“I have two words for you: A second view,” Navarro replied.

Berman cut Navarro.

“What are your qualifications to weigh more on drugs than Dr. Anthony Fauci? Why listen to you and not Dr. Fauci?”

Trump’s financial adviser continued Dr. William Grace – recently appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to support hydroxychloroquine – and suggested that Berman call Grace for his program. Navarro then responded to Berman by challenging him for his good faith.

“My qualifications when it comes to science are that I am a social scientist. I have a Ph.D. and I understand how to read statistics, whether it’s medicine, law, economics or anything else.”

“I’m sorry, that doesn’t allow you to treat patients,” Berman said. “You know he can’t cure you patients.

“The only thing I want you to understand, John, is that in your city, in the health and hospital system of New York, almost every patient who has COVID-19 symptoms receives hydroxyl,” Navarro replied.

Navarro later challenged Berman.

“I don’t know why you’re so hard on it,” Navarro said. “Would I get [hydroxychloroquine] if you got sick?”

“I would like to hear from my doctor about whether or not to take it,” Berman said. He added, “I would not listen to anyone involved in trade policy.”

Watch above via CNN.

