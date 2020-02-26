[CNN’s Kirsten Powers Rejects ‘Crazy’ Statements Trump and Sanders Are Very same: ‘Does Bernie Sanders Attack War Heroes?’]

CNN political analyst and Usa Currently columnist Kirsten Powers rejected “crazy” claims that President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential prospect Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are related, Wednesday, by pointing out that Sanders does not “attack war heroes,” “troll folks on Twitter every single working day,” or make misogynistic and “racist assaults.”

In reaction to statements that Sanders and Trump are two sides of the identical coin, Powers mentioned, “Well very first of all, that is variety of crazy… The plan that Bernie Sanders is some mirror graphic of Donald Trump in terms of his deficiency of civility.”

“I imply, does Bernie Sanders assault war heroes? Does Bernie Sanders attack the mom and dad of war heroes? Does Bernie Sanders troll folks on Twitter every single single working day and make misogynist attacks on people, racist assaults?” she questioned, including, “It’s preposterous and we need to place this aside.”

“Now I consider the level that Bernie isn’t a huge teddy bear and is not always the variety of human being who’s seeking to recover the region, but I really don’t believe you can say they are the exact same individuals,” Powers continued. “I’ve had this dialogue with some Republicans who had been NeverTrump’ers, and they say, ‘Give me Mike Bloomberg, Biden, give me Klobuchar, give me any of them and I will vote for them. I will not vote for Warren or Sanders,’ and I say, ‘Wait, stand again. You are voting in Florida. It is a restricted race. You know your vote could potentially place Trump again in office. What do you do?’ When you again persons into a corner like that, they have a tendency to think about it in different ways.”

“I think persons are generally heading to have to accept it’s not Bernie Sanders as opposed to your aspiration applicant,” she concluded. “It’s Bernie Sanders compared to the other people today that are working who are all have deep flaws and may perhaps not defeat Trump.”

Washington Submit political columnist Dana Milbank agreed with Powers that “there’s no comparison among the two adult males.”

“But in terms of tactic, in terms of appealing to the base, that is wherever they are comparable, and I feel the Democrats may perhaps be at a position as quickly as next week the place it is going to be Bernie Sanders or no one,” he claimed.

“If you get to a point exactly where Bernie Sanders has adequate delegates, more than enough of the voters, if he is not the nominee his supporters turn away from whoever’s the Democratic nominee,” Milbank spelled out. “On the other hand, there are vanishingly several men and women like Al Cardenas who are for other candidates but who will not go for Sanders over Trump.”

Observe over via CNN.