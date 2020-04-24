CNN’s Sanjay Gupta acquits Trump of disinfectant injections

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s Chief Medical Officer, issued a stern rebuke to the President’s allegations Donald Trump at the coronavirus press conference on Thursday afternoon, where the president expressed the idea that doctors should examine the injection of people with disinfectant to kill coronavirus.

During the eighth coronavirus mayoralty, Gupta focused on Trump’s comments, stressing that doctors should not and will not investigate Trump’s medically unfounded proposals.

“It seems wildly irresponsible for the President of the United States to shout loudly about people injecting disinfectant,” CNN reports. Anderson Cooper started. “Bleaching and other disinfectants are used to kill viruses on surfaces and in your kitchen, doing anything with it internally. Just – doctors, what are you doing? “

“It simply came to our notice then. In fact, it doesn’t, “Gupta said. “I know, we know the answer. There are a lot of things out there that we don’t know the answers to and we need to explore. “

“But the idea would be to try some form, to inject some people with disinfectant, and some people not, and see what happens, I mean, as you point out, I think everyone would know it would be dangerous and counterproductive and not move us towards the right direction, “Gupta said.

Watch above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.