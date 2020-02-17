[cnn’s-stelter-raises-‘creeping-authoritarianism’-fears-following-trump-doj-moves]

With very last week’s information about the DOJ and developing worries about President Donald Trump acquiring concerned in circumstances, CNN’s Brian Stelter this morning opened Trustworthy Sources speaking about “creeping authoritarianism.”

Stelter referred to Trump as an “aspiring autocrat” and talked about problems of “a go toward autocracy” in the United States, even bringing up a person professor’s “dictator checklist” from again in 2016.

“IHe wasn’t saying Trump’s a dictator, but he was viewing for troubling signals, so he revisited the checklist this 7 days,” Stelter ongoing. “He reported after impeachment, the president has been passing most of the checkpoints on the way to authoritarianism.”

He went by means of a listing of latest news from the president, from Trump “diverting Pentagon dollars to create extra border wall” to him attacking the Roger Stone choose to his “interference at the DOJ” previous 7 days, notably on that Stone scenario.

You can look at previously mentioned, through CNN.

