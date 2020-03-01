[CNN’s Tapper Grills Pence on Don Jr.’s ‘Extreme Rhetoric’ That Democrats Want Millions of Us citizens to Die From Coronavirus]

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Vice President Mike Pence above the “extreme rhetoric” that has taken root between those trying to politicize the coronavirus.

In a wide range interview about the Trump administration’s attempts to halt the coronavirus’ spread, Tapper asked Pence on Sunday about how Donald Trump Jr. a short while ago claimed that Democrats want the pandemic to get even worse so his father would look lousy.

“Anything that they can use to damage Trump they will,” stated the president’s son. “And for them to check out to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes listed here and kills thousands and thousands of individuals so that they could conclusion Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

“Can we concur that neither Democrats nor Republicans want Individuals to get the Coronavirus and die from it?” Tapper questioned. “I indicate, it does seem like really intense rhetoric and I really do not be expecting you the criticize the president’s son, but you don’t imagine that the Democrats want people to deal the condition, do you?”

Pence deflected in purchase to insist that the coronavirus possibility stays very low, and that Trump Jr’s position was that “this is no time for politics.”

“There has been some extremely robust rhetoric directed at the president by some members of Congress,” Pence reported.

“You never think that is strong rhetoric?” Tapper countered. “He stated seemingly Democrats want hundreds of thousands of People to die of coronavirus.”

“Responding to the forms of the factors that have been hurled is understandable,” Pence stated. He continued to decry the “barbs staying thrown by some of the predictable voices” on the left, even though Tapper mentioned that “I have listened to some from the right” as properly.

“Well, seem, what I am telling you is that this is seriously a time for us to come collectively,” Pence mentioned.

Watch over, by way of CNN.