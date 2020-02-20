[CNN’s Van Jones Buries Bloomberg for ‘Disaster’ Debate: ‘Titanic, Meet Iceberg… Tone Deaf on Problem Following Issue’]

Right soon after tonight’s huge Democratic debate, there was a standard consensus on CNN that it went quite terribly for Michael Bloomberg.

Van Jones place factors the most succinctly when he stated it was a “disaster” for the former New York mayor:

“Bloomberg went in as the titanic — billion-greenback-equipment titanic. Titanic, fulfill iceberg Elizabeth Warren. She took him to job in a way that I’ve hardly ever witnessed in a discussion. She took it above, she prosecuted him. But the worst portion about it is for me a good deal of African-People are positioning wonderful hope in Bloomberg, despite the prevent and frisk… you’re seeing people today striving to transfer over there, and he just wasn’t all set. He was tone-deaf on concern following concern, and the cause why — he’s not beenin these residing rooms, he has not been executing people town halls.”

“His reply on women was terrible, he obtained destroyed on the NDA problem, his remedy on cease and frisk was as bad as it could possibly be, and then he basically lied on his response when it arrived to redlining,” Jones ongoing. “He allow people today down tonight.”

