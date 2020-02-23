[CNN’s Van Jones Mocks ‘Another Channel’ for ‘Freaking Out and Melting Down’ About Bernie Gain in Nevada]

CNN’s Van Jones did not identify names on Saturday night time when he mocked “another network” for “freaking out” around Senator Bernie Sanders’ unfolding victory in the Nevada caucus.

As Jones spoke about Sanders’ momentum in the 2020 race, he remarked, “The institution is upset and there is another station, an additional channel, and a different couple of points heading on tonight wherever people are freaking out and melting down all throughout the place, or at the very least, all more than the airwaves.”

It is not apparent who Jones was referring to particularly, but we can have a guess.

Right before Jones issued his opinions on CNN, there was a flood of anti-Sanders commentary on MSNBC.

Democratic strategist James Carville — no supporter of Sanders — was on MSNBC to respond to the caucus’ development, and he went on a notable diatribe versus the Vermont senator. Soon after that, MSNBC host Chris Matthews seemed to just take things up a notch by building a garbled comparison concerning Sanders’ projected triumph and Germany’s defeat of France in Environment War II.

