CNY toll discounts at BESRAYA, NPE, LEKAS | Malaysia

The discount is granted at all toll booths in BESRAYA, at the Pantai Dalam and PJS 5 (NPE) toll booths and at the Ampangan Toll Plaza (LEKAS). – Picture of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, January 24 – Class 1 drivers of the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA), the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), and the Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS) will receive a 10 percent discount tomorrow in connection with the Chinese New Year.

The discount is granted at all toll booths in BESRAYA, at the Pantai Dalam and PJS 5 (NPE) toll booths and at the Ampangan Toll Plaza (LEKAS).

Wan Salwani, IJM Toll Division’s Chief Operating Officer, Wan Yusoff, said in a statement today that the discount will take effect tomorrow from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

She advised motorists heading south to use LEKAS, and motorists heading east to use BESRAYA from Salak Selatan or Jalan Istana to the MRR2 via Loke Yew Toll Plaza.

For more information on discounts and traffic information, visit the Twitter page at @BESRAYAtrafik, @NPEtrafik and @LEKAStrafik. – Bernama