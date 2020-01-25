Co-creator of the friends talks about reunion rumors and buried ideals

There is nothing better than watching our favorite shows on TV.

While there are many great sitcoms today, shows from the 90s were probably better. The main favorites were That ‘So Raven and One Tree Hill. The comedy sitcom Friends, however, strikes the most.

The fans have been asking for a reunion for years and can finally fulfill their wish!

The cast want a reunion just like the fans

After Jennifer Aniston finally joined the world of social media, she broke the internet with selfies from her and her castmates, teasing her that a possible reunion could happen in the near future.

Then, in November of the same year, Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry were seen having lunch together. Oh, Monica and Chandler are together again! Apparently the performers are also die-hard fans of their own show.

What Marta Kauffman thinks

Both the stars of the show and the fans can agree that Friends will make a comeback. However, co-creator Marta Kauffman’s answer closes rumors with a clear “maybe”.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Kauffman added that if they chose to see each other again, “the six characters would think about the experiences throughout the show and it would be completely without a script.”

Fans, keep your fingers crossed!

If it becomes a reality, it won’t be on Netflix

After all that has been said so far, the comedy sitcom is very likely to come back!

Only if there is a comeback will fans not find it on Netflix. WarnerMedia Entertainment has just launched its new streaming service called HBO Max. Fans can watch all ten seasons of Friends on the streaming platform, including reunification – if this ever becomes a reality.

Hopefully Kauffman will turn this “maybe” into a “yes”.

