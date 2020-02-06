Co-founder of Rockstar Games, lead of Grand Theft Auto, leaves Studio | money

Dan Houser’s last Rockstar Games appearance was as the author and executive producer of “Red Dead Redemption 2” [courtesy of Rockstar Games]

SAN FRANCISCO, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Dan Houser will leave Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption’s Rockstar Games publishing and development network, making older brother Sam the only original co-founder who still exists.

After Rockstar Games’ Vice President of Creative, Dan Houser, was responsible for almost all contributions to the influential and lucrative Grand Theft Auto after his debut in 1997, he leaves the video game giant he helped build.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has announced March 11 for management to confirm that it has been on a long hiatus since spring 2019, not long after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

The announcement was made through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We are very grateful for his contributions,” said Take-Two. “Rockstar Games has built some of the most celebrated and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans, and an incredibly talented team that continues to focus on current and future projects.”

The three co-founders of the Housers – Gary Foreman, Jamie King and Terry Donovan – had all left in 2005 and 2006.

Leslie Benzies, known for his work as a designer and producer in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, left the company in 2016 after more than a year of sabbatical.

Shortly thereafter, he filed a lawsuit against his former employer for unpaid royalties and opened a new studio in the same Scottish city of Edinburgh with two of his former Rockstar North studio colleagues.

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V was released on various platforms between 2013 and 2015, and has been delivering new content to players in multiplayer Grand Theft Auto Online ever since.

The company returned to its Wild West series Red Dead Redemption with a previous version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One [2018], which was released on PC in 2019, with the associated Red Dead Online mode receiving new content accordingly.

Rockstar’s current and future projects are the subject of speculation among fans and industry watchers, as seven years have passed since Grand Theft Auto V’s debut and the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles have been released for Holiday 2020.

However, both models, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto IV, were announced two years before their final release. Both models are subject to time delays, so it is less likely that a GTA VI will appear at the start of the new console generation in 2020.

Take-Two announced Houser’s departure ahead of a February 6 earnings report. – AFP Relax News