Co-op has used a highly targeted, dynamic digital out-of-home campaign with location data to drive demand for its new and exclusive, large, plant-based range, GRO.

GRO’s goal is to celebrate the diversity and delicacy of plant-based foods.

The campaign, developed by Out-of-Home (OOH) and location marketing specialist Posterscope in collaboration with Carat UK, coincides with Veganuary’s annual compliance and aims to reach the growing community of consumers who want to reduce their meat consumption.

The entire GRO range is considered the largest product rollout of private label vegetable products in a supermarket and includes more than 35 meat-free products that will be available in 300 Co-op stores across the UK from January 8th. Selected products will be available in more 2,000 co-op stores and up to 4,000 independent retailers offered through the co-op wholesaler NISA.

In the highly targeted out-of-home campaign, posterscope’s location planning tools were used to identify and serve ads for screens near Co-op stores with the entire GRO range. The campaign creative showcases three key products in the product line – GRO Incredible Burgers, GRO Chili Con Nachos and a GRO Hoisin D’ck package – and provides dynamic directional messages to the closest local cooperative.

With an additional layer of location targeting, DOOH frames in major university cities (such as Brighton, Leeds and Bristol) get social integration that gives students a discount on range when tweeting #GiveGroAGo. Sprinklr makes it easier to use automated Twitter vouchers for UK retailers.

Creative is from AmazeRealise.

The digital OOH ads appear on D6 roadside ads and are part of a 100% national digital advertising campaign, including social media.

Jordan McDowell, leading digital marketing manager at Co-op, said: “Our new plant-based range is full of delicious plant-based products that are available to customers at will, and we want to encourage as many people as possible – committed vegans or those experimenting to reduce meat in their diet – to try the range. Our experience of traveling outside of our own home last year has shown how effective it is to gain a foothold and promote product testing. “

Lee Mabey, director of integration strategy, added, “This campaign continues the targeted use of outdoor advertising by Co-op. With this latest campaign, location-based placement and messaging will build on the success of the 2019 summer and Christmas campaigns.”

Jess Batiste, Carat account manager, concluded: “For a convenience retailer like Co-op, it is important that campaigns ensure both awareness and product testing. This multi-layered campaign, which uses location data and dynamic motifs, as well as integrated social media advertising where appropriate, ensures that we achieve maximum efficiency and real results. “