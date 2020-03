A teach and two vehicles have been included in a crash March 4, 2020, in the vicinity of Archer and Central avenues. Google Maps

Two motor vehicles and a train were included in a crash Wednesday in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Facet.

The crash happened about six: 10 a.m. around Archer and Central avenues, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

No one particular was hospitalized in the crash, in accordance to Chicago Hearth Division spokesman Larry Langford. Police claimed no severe injuries were being claimed.

Police did not quickly know how the crash transpired or which organization the prepare was affiliated with.