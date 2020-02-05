Coach change brings new recruitment process for MU football | National sport

Within days of Missouri hiring Eliah Drinkwitz, he was looking for new people.

As with every coach change, there is a transition. Before the second National Signing Day on February 5, Drinkwitz employees had to establish quick relationships with recruits and their families while meeting the players who were already on the program.

“I don’t know if I spent 48 hours. I know I didn’t spend 72 hours in CoMo at all because I was recruiting on the street,” said offensive line coach Marcus Johnson.

Johnson admits that he hasn’t had many opportunities to build deep relationships with the current squad. With the end of the 2020 class recruitment cycle, he will give priority to these players and is confident that he will have significant ties with them.

One of the new strategies that Drinkwitz has implemented is regional recruitment. Although the final details and tasks have not yet been determined, the idea is that each trainer is assigned to a specific area and not just recruited for positions, as was the case with Barry Odom.

Drinkwitz hired his assistant coach three weeks ago with the hiring of Johnson. He kept three coaches, all defense assistants, from Odom’s staff. These three have helped keep multiple commits and other players already on the team.

“I think it’s always good to have some continuity,” said defensive coach Brick Haley.

Most of the assistant coaches have been on the recruitment path in recent weeks to ensure that they prioritize the state of Missouri, but also focus on outside talent.

“It was crazy,” said second coach David Gibbs. “Trying to secure the 2020 class while knowing that most schools in the SEC will be in 2021 while getting to know new coaches, meddling, meddling, and doing all of these things.”

The coaches must also sell their vision to the players who are already in the program. When the players heard that Haley was staying on the team, they expressed their appreciation for the long-standing defensive coach on social media.

An important player, corner ball Christian Holmes, switched to the transfer portal on January 23. Holmes was one of the best tiger defenders and should fight for a starting spot next season.

“Recruiting our current list is more important than recruiting the 2020 class, so we started this process the minute we entered campus,” said coach Curtis Luper.

The Tigers start the National Signing Day on Wednesday. Eleven recruits are already under contract and Damon Hazelton is transferred to Columbia. Hazelton could have an immediate impact on the Tigers after leading Virginia Tech in touchdown catches last season.

“It was only a starting point from a maturity perspective,” said Bush Hamdan, quarterback coach. “We believe primarily in him as a person. We believe that his skills have a great chance of making a contribution for us. “

Missouri’s 2020 recruitment class currently ranks last in the SEC and 55th in the nation, according to Rivals. Ultimately, whether this number increases will depend on who the tigers reach on the National Signature Day and in the months that follow.