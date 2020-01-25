Coach Jim Boylen knows that Bulls fans are upset, but will stick to his plan

CLEVELAND – The offices on the second floor are not the only places in the Advocate Center with soundproof walls.

Yes, Jim Boylen is not ignorant of the fact that his own fan base continues to show contempt for Year 3 of the rebuilding. And even if the coach wasn’t aware of that, all the empty red seats in the United Center during the loss of Friday night for Sacramento were still a reminder.

What Boylen was able to do, however, was to prevent the sound from seeping into his dressing room. Or at least do its best to keep the focus somewhere else.

“The fans have been great to me,” Boylen said Saturday as he discussed Bulls fans’ perception for this organization. “For the most part, they understand what we are trying to do. There will always be people who don’t like where it is or where it is going. I have no control over that. The only thing I can control is my attitude, my work, my connection with this team. That is what I am going to try to do. “

Perhaps a smart move by Boylen to remove that focus from the rankings or his record as head coach.

Since joining Fred Hoiberg last December, Boylen has been disappointed with a disappointing 34-71 (.324) in the game against the Cavaliers.

Have there been any injuries? Yes. Did he have to recreate the culture and try to establish an identity immediately? Absolutely.

Nobody doubted that.

But in a pass-fail company like the NBA, profit and loss is what happens on the resume. It is all losses that make fans question the direction of the team and whether Boylen is the right person to steer that course.

“We have the best fans in the world, we have the best fans in the competition,” said Boylen. “Are they frustrated, do they sometimes get frustrated? Of course. That’s OK. I think that’s why they are the biggest fans because they care about them.

“We will continue to work on this.”

That is why Boylen maintains the idea that a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs is still there for the taking.

In his eyes they are certainly a wounded group right now, but if they can get some of those bodies back sooner than later and can stay mathematically within the reach of the Orlandos and Brooklyns, he throws those dice.

“We have a sort of following man mentality,” said Boylen. “We have a couple of young boys playing. This gives us the opportunity to build even more depth, and hopefully around the break or after the break we can get back to full strength and go after this thing. We are at a striking distance, we have to stay there and hopefully we can do that and make our way. “

Whether the fans want to hear that or not.

Rookie blues

Without a truly consistent second scorer now that Lauri Markkanen has been sidelined in the next four to six weeks, Boylen was asked about trying to unleash streaky shooter Coby White for more minutes.

When the rookie gets hot, Boylen said he will ride him like he has in certain races all season. But the idea of ​​forcing the general choice of number 7 from the NBA Draft 2019 more minutes is not in the cards. Instead, it is about letting him play both surveillance sites and development.

“His plan won’t change much,” Boylen said. “He plays a different position than Markkanen. We will involve Coby and continue to develop him as a guard who can lead the team but also score the ball. Keep pushing him to be a two-way player, which I think is really important to him. “