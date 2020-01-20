Coach Kerry Coombs leaves Titans for the job in Ohio State DC

January 20 (UPI) – Tennessee Titans defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs returns to the state of Ohio as a defensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes announced the hiring on Monday. Coombs was previously a trainer in the US state of Ohio from 2012 to 2017. He has held various roles at the Buckeyes, including as a cornerback coach, coordinator for special teams, and deputy defensive coordinator.

Coombs also trained at the University of Cincinnati before joining Buckeyes.

“Kerry Coombs is the coach I really hoped we could hire and take him back to Ohio State,” said Ryan Day, Ohio State coach. “He is an excellent coach and has had two outstanding seasons in the NFL with Mike Vrabel’s staff at the Tennessee Titans.

“I spent a season with Kerry and I really like his coaching and playing skills, but I also like that he knows the state of Ohio and how to recruit to the state of Ohio. He has hired some of the players currently in the Are office. ” The team and he trained a handful of Buckeye defenders, who then advanced to the NFL draft pick in the first round. ‘

The titans took sixth place in the passing defense and eighth place in the opponent’s passer rating in 2018. The titans took eighth place in the interceptions ranking in 2019.

Jeff Hafley was the state’s secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2019. Greg Mattison was also a co-defensive coordinator. Hafley left the Buckeyes in December to become head coach at Boston College. Ohio State took first place in overall defense in 2019.