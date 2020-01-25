Coach O agrees to an extension of six years with the LSU

BATON ROUGE – Trainer Ed Orgeron is said to have agreed to an extension with LSU.

LSU Athletics has confirmed that Orgeron will continue to work with the Tigers for six more years according to the terms of the contract.

The contract is worth over $ 42 million.

The advocate reports that if Orgeron officially signs the contract, it would receive approximately $ 7 million a year over the next six years.

He received a two-year contract renewal in March and an increase to $ 4 million a year.

“Trainer O has set a new standard at LSU,” said LSU Sports Director Scott Woodward. “He has proven that he is not only a master coach, but also a program leader that works to get things right. He represented our institution and our state with great pride on and off the field. “

Orgeron, the consensus national coach of 2019, has led the LSU to a 40-9 mark as a Tiger coach. Of his 40 wins in the LSU, 12 competed against top 10 teams, including seven in 2019, the highest value in college football history for a season.

His 40 wins in the first 49 games of his career were the greatest of all coaches in the history of the LSU.

“I am very grateful to Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the State of Louisiana,” said Orgeron. “I am happy to represent the LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue winning championships at LSU. “

In 2019, Orgeron pointed the LSU to the most dominant season in college football history when the Tigers won 12 of their 15 double-digit games. The LSU prevailed against their three postseason opponents – Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson – with a combined deficit of 142 to 63, securing the school’s fourth championship title.

Since taking over the four Tigers games in the 2016 season, 61 of Orgeron’s players have graduated from college and another 46 have been inducted into the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

In addition to his 40 wins, LSU has produced 12 first-team All-Americans and has allowed players to win eight national prizes, including 2019 Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow.

With the new contract, which brings in $ 7 million a year for six years, Orgeron ranks fifth among the highest paid coaches in college football.