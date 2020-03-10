Coachella and Stagecoach Festival Post due to Coronavirus

Breaking News

TMZ / Getty Composite

Travis Scott, Outraged Against the Machine and Frank’s sea could become legends in the fall – Coachella and headliners move in October due to the coronavirus crisis.

TMZ has confirmed agents for a number of works booked for Coachella told the new dates the weekends are October 9 and October 16. The festival’s promoter, Goldenvoice, is on is in the process of now announcing reps for all the works. The official announcement is likely to come when it’s over.

The big music festival was originally scheduled for the weekend of April 10 and April 17, but now goes the way of many other festivals that plug or pull everything out of the plug.

South of Southwest was canceled last week, as was held at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Even live touring legend Pearl Jam has just announced that it will close in the upcoming spring dates.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.

County music fans also need to change their travel plans – the Stagecoach festival is posting from April 24 to October 23.

It all comes down to heels of other major shifts for fear of coronavirus. TMZ focuses on the story … Justin Bieber operated some of his stadium tour dates in the arenas to make sure they can fill the space, even reducing ticket sales despite the crisis.