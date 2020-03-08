Coachella Failure to Secure as Riverside County Finds 1st Coronavirus Case

Breaking News

Coachella’s fate seemed to be hanging in the balance as the district in which it was set up only confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

Riverside County public health official Cameron Kaiser The announcement was made on Sunday, saying RC was under a public health emergency because of a patient who was considered “presumptive positive for coronavirus” after being tested by the Public Health Office.

Even more alarming … the hospital this man is being treated at – Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage – just minutes from the Coachella festival site in Indio, CA. So, very close to home.

Kaiser said his team is evaluating whether the affected person is communicating with others and if more people are exposed. He also said that no decisions had been made about the safety of future public events, and that he would examine the basis of the case.

On Thursday, Kaiser said he did NOT order honchos running Coachella or Stagecoach to demolish the plug – but with the new development, things could change.

Riverside is the latest SoCal county to declare a public emergency – Orange and Los Angeles counties have already done so, as few confirmed cases are known to both.

If Coachella – which kicks off its first weekend at the festivities on April 10 – is definitely canceled, it’s a huge blow to the music community. Headliners like Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank’s sea was announced this year, and tickets were out.

And, of course, under SXSW that was only upgraded last week due to the coronavirus … it looks like it could be a reality here on the West Coast too. We reached out to Goldenvoice – the company behind Coachella – for comment … no word has been returned.