Coachella festival postponed as concerts deal with virus – Info News

% MINIFYHTML1deac706caab20c7d54da93579efbad911%

% MINIFYHTML1deac706caab20c7d54da93579efbad912%

Coachella’s super popular music festival has been postponed from its usual duration of two weekends in April to October due to concerns about the growing coronavirus.

% MINIFYHTML1deac706caab20c7d54da93579efbad913 %% MINIFYHTML1deac706caab20c7d54da93579efbad914%

The festival’s producer, Goldenvoice, made the announcement Tuesday, and also confirmed that Stagecoach, a country music festival, will also be postponed. Coachella, held in Southern California, will now run from October 9th to 11th and from October 16th to 18th, while Stagecoach will run from October 23rd to 25th.

% MINIFYHTML1deac706caab20c7d54da93579efbad915%

% MINIFYHTML1deac706caab20c7d54da93579efbad916%

“Under the direction of Riverside County and local health authorities, we should be sad to confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach because of COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take safety and security very seriously. the health of our guests, staff and community. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols set by public health officials, “Goldenvoice said in a statement.

The company said all passes for original dates will be honored for scheduled shows, and customers will be notified Friday of how to get a refund if they can’t attend.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were originally announced as Coachella headliners; Goldenvoice did not say whether the performance alignment would change or remain intact. Others announced to act include twins Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert and FKA.

Riverside County, which has six cases of coronavirus, declared a public health emergency Sunday.

“It will certainly affect many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community.” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health Officer.

For most people, new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first broke out, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have been cured so far.

The move came on the same day that Carlos Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix canceled concerts due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Santana said he had canceled the European tour dates of his fabulous 2020 tour, and that refunds will be available through the point of purchase. The tournament was scheduled to begin on March 17 in Poland.

Pentatonix was also ready to launch its world tour in Poland, the day before the Santana show, but issued a statement saying they would have to cancel the European stage of the tournament.

“Despite our best efforts and intentions, it is simply no longer possible for us to run this tour the way we want it to: confidently, confidently and fully,” the Grammy-winning band said in a statement.

The Zac Brown Band said it postponed the spring phase of its The Owl Tour, which would have started Thursday in St. Louis.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the country group said in a statement. “We ask our fans to keep their tickets as they are honored on new dates. At this time, our dates for the 2020 summer tour” Roar With The Lions, cit; (from May) will be carried out as planned. “

Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix join a long list of singers who have canceled or postponed their performances in the United States and abroad, including Pearl Jam, Madonna, Ciara, BTS, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Green Day and plus . The South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, has been canceled, and the Ultra Dance Electronic Music Festival in Miami has been postponed.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. AP is responsible for all content only.

Get email notifications from Boston.com: