Coachella-Goers Scrambling for Airbnb Payments After Post Coronavirus

Thousands of people who bothered to attend Coachella next month were not only disappointed, they also stopped … for taking their money from Airbnb.

As we reported … the music festival is over posted in October due to the coronavirus crisis, which means people planning to travel to the Coachella Valley area and booked a place to stay on Airbnb, are now scrambling for their pay.

That’s because, so far, the online booking company has only been providing full, automatic refunds to people traveling to countries like China, Italy and South Korea … a short list to consider. the virus has spread worldwide.

Thus, renters seeking to recover their money are instead instructed to cancel their reservation – which automatically refunds 50 percent of their payment – but they must reach out to the host, explaining the creating conditions for on cancellation … and asked to refund the remaining 50% including cleaning fees and other expenses.

The good news – if a host declines a full refund, the tenant can file an Airbnb claim for a special review, and this policy includes some language seems to support giving their money back.

The policy reads … “An epidemic or disease that suddenly affects a region or a whole group of people” qualifies as a condition of special scrutiny, and policy decisions “are based on announcements by the World Health Organization and local authorities. “

Local officials are considered to be declared a emergency mental health in the county where Coachella is located, which clearly contributes to the postpone … it should definitely fall under this category.

However, the court on Airbnb … and so far, refunds are not guaranteed.