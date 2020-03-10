Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals postponed because of to coronavirus

A younger Stagecoach attendee watches Lee Brice’s established on the 3rd day of the 2014 Stagecoach Tunes Competition at the Empire Polo Area on Sunday, April 27, 2014 in Indio, Calif. (Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

INDIO, Calif. (WFLA) – Two of the most significant music festivals in the country – Coachella and Stagecoach – have been postponed thanks to worries over the coronavirus.

Goldenvoice, the leisure enterprise that organizes both of those festivals, created the announcement Tuesday night in a assertion.

“We will have to regrettably affirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach owing to COVID-19 worries,” the statement says. “While this decision will come at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the basic safety and health of our guests, employees and neighborhood very very seriously.”

Coachella was scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19. Stagecoach was scheduled for April 24-26. Equally festivals just take position in Indio, California.

The assertion from Goldenvoice states Coachella will now just take spot on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and Oct. 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will acquire place on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

“All buys for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to get hold of a refund if they are unable to show up at,” Goldenvoice said. “Thank you for your continued aid and we seem forward to seeing you in the desert this tumble.”

Newest ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: