Coachella Venue Doesn’t Mean Original Weekend Opening

Coachella was due to wrap up Friday with thousands of fans flooding the desert … instead it was reduced to a ghost town.

The grounds of the Empire Polo Club, where thousands park their asses and burn their Instagram accounts … are nothing like a scene outside of “I Am The Year.”

Clear the roads and the entrances to the parking lots are also closed. As we reported … Coachella – as well as Stagecoach – festival is needed from April to October due to rising cases of novel coronavirus.

TMZ closes the story … hotels are taking a hit too widespread hit of attendees requesting payment. The employees of the various hotels we spoke to said it was unclear if they would make a loss in revenue this coming October.

However, for those who still want to get out of their Coachella itch they can find solace in it… Coachella is designed to drop a documentary about the history of the noon festival. Not coincidentally, these are the exact time windows that are set to open.

The documentary called “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” … and give fans a deep look at the origins of the festival and some of the most spectacular performances in history. Fans can read the doc on YouTube.

As you know by now … Travis Scott, Angry Against the Machine and Frank’s sea are just some of the many artists that are scheduled to perform.

Coachella – reportedly the most profitable festival in the country – has already said that all purchases for April dates will be honored for the scheduled October date.