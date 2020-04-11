Coal refuse causes fire at West Dundee residence

West Dundee firefighters claimed the disposal of partially extinguished coals started out a fireplace Friday afternoon at a household in the 600 block of South Initial Street.

Firefighters responded to the property at 4:07 p.m. and observed hefty smoke showing from the outside of the residence.

















































In the meantime, a neighbor was applying a back garden hose to set out flames on the side of the attached garage.

Firefighters working with a hand line put out the hearth in two minutes.

Rutland Dundee, Carpentersville and Elgin fireplace departments responded together with West Dundee firefighters.

There were no accidents to residents or firefighters.

The fireplace caused average injury to the garage’s exterior and some blistering pf paint on the south aspect of the neighbor’s home. Destruction is approximated at $20,000.















































