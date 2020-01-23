Coalition takes field hockey worries to the state house

Frustrated that their concerns were not taken away by managers and the MIAA, opponents of boys playing hockey against girls took their case to the State House this week.

Representatives of the Massachusetts Coalition to Preserve Girls Field Hockey met Tuesday with House President Robert A. DeLeo to give their opinion on what they consider inequality in sport and to receive support for their proposed changes to the rules for the participation of boys.

The coalition consists of parents, and 25 current and former coaches and officials, and includes some of the most prominent field hockey leaders from across the state, including people who have made 3,000 wins and 29 state crowns.

“Members of the coalition have all spoken openly that they have all tried different locations, parents have emailed the MIAA, coaches have argued for their players and it always seems to be a dead end,” said former King Philip coach Kim Meehan, who now owns the Patriot Field Hockey club program. “The conversation ends, there is no follow-up or the search for a solution to this ongoing problem that has been going on since 1979.”

The hope is that the 45-minute meeting with a responsive DeLeo will start a dialogue in which the legislature, the Attorney General’s office and the MIAA can work together to overcome the obstacles that have prevented progress in finding a solution.

The coalition outlines three main reasons for seeking change: reduced opportunities for girls in sports, and both the imbalance of competition and safety issues that arise from boys playing against girls.

Somerset Berkley has won the title title of Division 1 in the last two seasons. During the run, the team only lost one game in two years. Last fall, Somerset Berkley defeated opponents 197-6, with two boys playing an important role in the team. This, the coalition says, is the most striking example of the advantage that male players can offer. But the effect can also be felt on a smaller scale. Last year, the addition of three boys helped Wayland from 3-15 to 11-6-2, while Wareham jumped from 0-18 to 9-9-2 after two boys joined the team.

Walpole was eliminated in the Div. 1 South final. No one felt the disappointment more than senior Taylor Riley, who was designated to mark one of their boys, Lucas Crook, in the most recent 3-1 loss.

“He scored all three goals and I defended him,” Taylor said. “I put everything there on the field and I had people who came to tell me that, but that couldn’t help me stop him.”

Younger sister Meghan Riley, a sophomore at Walpole, is worried that she might encounter the same roadblocks during her career.

“I have been trained for hockey since the fifth grade,” Meghan said. “I have worked countless hours to perfect my skills and you will come to the place where you want to fight and win a state title, but as soon as these guys enter the hockey arena, they are overwhelming. You can’t do anything. “

And while an increased risk of injury is central to safety concerns, the coalition also refers to the hostile fan environment that was often present in games with male players.

The aim is to be formally submitted to the MIAA in April, but previous attempts to bring about change in these areas have not been successful.

Legal barriers need to be removed, since both the Equal Rights Amendment and Title IX contain language protecting the rights of boys to play in girls’ teams when the sport is not offered to boys. The MIAA handbook contains a message on the subject of teams of different genders, citing court decisions that have rejected arguments against boys who are allowed to participate in girls’ teams.

They have devised two proposals for the MIAA. The first would create a boys competition with regional teams and a 7-to-7 format, aimed at growing the game among male players in the state, similar to the development of girls’ ice hockey.

An alternative proposal would adjust specific rules that are precedent in other MIAA sports such as girl volleyball, such as not allowing more than two boys into the field at the same time, not allowing boys in the circle on punishments or taking punishments, or in a 7-up -7 pastime. Regular season losses for co-ed teams by a girls’ team do not count towards post-season qualification or seeding, and co-ed teams play in a separate tournament.

The coalition points out that the PIAA in Pennsylvania was able to lay down rules that limited the scope of mixed-sex teams in 2014 and sponsored a boy hockey competition, and that Massachusetts is the only state where boys can compete against girls in field hockey.

“We want a chance for the boys and we don’t want girls to lose opportunities,” Meehan said. “We want it to be a win-win for both.”