coast-guard-searching-gulf-for-father,-son,-4-dogs-missing-since-tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a father, son and their four dogs who have been missing since embarking on a boating trip from Panama City to Vero Beach a week ago.

USCG said Gerald Cook, 81, Peter Cook, 55, and the dogs were aboard the 52-foot yellow steel vessel Rom’e when they left Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Family told the Coast Guard the two men planned to take the Gulf of Mexico down to the Okeechobee Waterway in their cut across Florida.

Courtesy: USCG

As of Monday, the search for the father and son has covered over 142,600 square miles off the Florida Gulf Coast with air and boat crews.

If you have any information that could aid in the search, please contact Coast Guard District 7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.

