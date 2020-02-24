coast-guard-searching-gulf-for-father,-son,-4-dogs-missing-since-tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a father, son and their four dogs who have been missing since embarking on a boating trip from Panama City to Vero Beach a week ago.
USCG said Gerald Cook, 81, Peter Cook, 55, and the dogs were aboard the 52-foot yellow steel vessel Rom’e when they left Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Family told the Coast Guard the two men planned to take the Gulf of Mexico down to the Okeechobee Waterway in their cut across Florida.
As of Monday, the search for the father and son has covered over 142,600 square miles off the Florida Gulf Coast with air and boat crews.
If you have any information that could aid in the search, please contact Coast Guard District 7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire
Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa
Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park
Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children
Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75
Monday Midday Weather Update
Uber debuts new phone service in Florida
‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park
Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance
Trending Stories