Coastal reclamation, expensive imagination and reality check – Khoo Salma | What do you think

FEBRUARY 7 – The Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) started in 2013 with an RM 6.3 billion agreement signed between the Penang State Government and Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd to build three highways and a tunnel take. A land exchange of 3.7 hectares was paid for the feasibility studies and the detailed designs of the motorways.

The Zenith deal was plagued by MACC investigations and today, almost seven years later, the highways have barely started seriously. The groundbreaking ceremony for “the first project under PTMP” was finally carried out a few days before the expiry of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval for the motorways (The Sun, November 1, 2019).

However, the Prime Minister of Penang is in a hurry to sign another PTMP agreement with an uncertain schedule. This time it is an agreement with the SRS consortium’s Project Delivery Partner (PDP) for 6 percent fees with no refundable amounts. The total value of this project has doubled from RM 20 billion to RM 40 billion. The PTMP cost is RM 46 billion when the Zenith packages are included.

The Prime Minister of Penang has prioritized three mega-projects in Phase 1 of the PTMP: Penang South Reclamation (PSR), the Pan-Island Link Highway (PIL) and the LRT. The two transport infrastructure projects are to be paid for with the recovery.

The justification for these projects is not supported by detailed plans and documents that are available online or publicly available: cost-benefit analyzes and comparative analyzes are missing to show that they are the best solutions for the local population and there are no plans to to illustrate that the North-South PIL and Bayan Lepas LRT projects can significantly reduce overall traffic congestion.

There is also the question of chickens and eggs. Is the scale of the PSR project designed to fund the PTMP? Or is the PTMP unnecessarily inflated to justify the 4,500 hectare recovery?

The recovery of three islands will take 15 years, the standalone LRT line will not be completed until 2029 (according to the PSR and LRT-EIA schedules) without a feeder service plan. Bus users groan at the long waiting times on certain routes and the government’s apparent unwillingness to reach for the “low hanging fruit” of improving public transport. At this rate, mainland Penang residents may have to wait until 2040 for the PTMP to deliver all items in Seberang Perai.

The proposal to buy and sell highways began with Pakatan Harapan’s famous promise to abolish all tolls. As it turns out, the PSR can be financed from proceeds from the sale of highways associated with Gamuda, the SRS consortium’s 60 percent shareholder.

Pankaj C. Kumar called it a “random gain of RM 2.82 for concession holders” that “effectively anticipates all future profits” (Star, June 29, 2019). Given the good timing, this buyout of highways linked to Gamuda could become a government subsidy for the controversial PSR project. (Straits Times, December 2, 2019).

At the same time, the Penang government is asking the federal government to guarantee its RMB 10 billion Sukuk bonds issued to finance the Bayan Lepas LRT project. Which raises the question: If the Penang government can take out a RMB 10 billion Sukuk loan to start the LRT project, why does it still have to carry out the PSR project?

The Penang government could argue that PSR is required to repay the loan and that land value will increase over time.

However, the prerequisite for repayment is that the market is not sluggish when the reclaimed land is ready for sale and that the land can be sold quickly enough to repay the loan plus interest. Otherwise, the cost of financing the loan will consume the entire profit from the sale of the reclaimed property.

In the event that the financial aspects of the project are not managed carefully or the property cannot be sold at the target price, the federal government may have to save the state government with public funds!

Problematic costs for the Penang South Reclamation

Two numbers were summarized for the 4,500 acre recultivation costs: RM16 billion and RM11 billion for 4,500 acres, which corresponds to RM82 and RM56 psf, respectively. (The Edge, July 22, 2016; Mongabay, May 2, 2019; Malaysian Post, July 8, 2019; Malaysian Post, November 5, 2019)

In both cases, these costs are slightly higher than that of 1MDB on January 9 for just over 30 psf (The Edge Markets, May 27, 2019) and that of Benalec Holdings Bhd for Melaka Gateway for 34 psf (The Edge Markets , January 9, 2019) offered by Pulau Indah Port Klang 2019). In January 2020, Benalec, the self-proclaimed “land producer”, had to stop selling the property in Melaka due to non-payment.

The complaint cost set by the Penang government appears to be tied to the country’s potential retail price: RM110 psf for STP2 and Gurney Wharf country, which could have been awarded RM1,300 psf and RM56 psf or RM81 psf for PSR in 2013 for Sell ​​RM300 psf.

However, an engineer will tell you that the cost of recovery on the Melaka Strait should be about the same. The enormous difference between the costs of recultivation in Penang, Port Klang and Melaka cannot be explained easily, even when one takes into account the depth of the seabed or the distance of the sand transport.

This type of non-transparent price fixing is particularly worrying if the customer is not a private company but a government.

What is the forecast retail price for PSR? Bayan Lepa’s nearby land typically sells for around RM150 per square foot, although commercial land has recently been sold for as much as RM300 per square foot. For low-lying island properties, extensive investments in the development and marketing of topside properties are required in order to make them commercially marketable for RM300 per square foot.

The seller of the PSR property will expediently omit any mention of defects or risks of an impending sea level rise, for fear that banks will not finance or insurance companies will no longer cover the redevelopment properties in a few decades.

Learn from the Melaka Gateway

Experience shows that a lengthy recultivation project during a break-in can be problematic. Real estate prices on Dubai’s Palm Islands – the original inspiration for resort island-style renovation – have dropped 40 percent since 2016 (Financial Times, January 29, 2020). A similar price reduction was granted for the newly gained land in the state-owned Gurney Wharf, which was offered in 2013 for RM 1,300 but only for RM 746 per square meter (The Edge, November 12, 2019).

The optimistic projections of the proposed PSR, like the Melaka Gateway project, could lead to a lot of disappointments. Wade Shepard, author of Ghost Cities, wrote:

“The Melaka Gateway was supposed to be the catalyst that completely changed the face of Melaka and the southwest coast of the Malaysian peninsula and transformed the region from an inconspicuous epicenter of traditional cultures and traditions – a legitimate UNESCO World Heritage Site – into a new, modern, booming, economic one powerhouse. However, the economic foundations and the political upheavals have left the project little more than a stagnant area of ​​reclaimed land. “(Forbes, January 31, 2010)

Like Melaka, Penang uses George Town’s World Heritage brand to sell real estate while hiding the ugly reality of coastal devastation. The PSR’s “smart and green” islands are meant to demonstrate Penang’s economic future, but the Penangites will not be able to afford to live in the wrong islands.

The PSR project targets 446,000 residents by 2038. But where does the majority of these residents come from? Just look south to Johors Waldstadt, where 700,000 people live. In 2017, Tony Pua wrote in an article entitled “Chinese Real Estate Projects in South Johor: Do We Have To Be Worried?” That of 23,240 units that were approved in Forest City, 98.54 percent of the units sold to foreigners 70 percent were from China (Penang Institute, issues, August 23, 2017).

Despite the strategic location of Forest City near Singapore, acceptance was not as high as planned. The Hong Kong-listed Country Garden, developer of Forest City, recently cut nearly 400 jobs as part of a restructuring effort. (The Edge Markets, January 21, 2020).

In Penang, Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of E & O Properties, carried out phase A of the 760 hectare Seri Tanjung Pinang 2 (STP2), while simultaneously taking over 131 hectares of Gurney Wharf for the Penang government. When E & O Properties called in cash in early 2019, stock prices fell (Star, February 13, 2019). In December, E&O Properties attempted to raise an additional RM 1.5 billion through Islamic Treasuries (Sukuk Murabahah) (New Straits Times, December 19, 2019).

It is clear that private property developers take risks with shareholders’ money if they face the ups and downs of the property cycle. However, if the Penang government issues Sukuk bonds for the PTMP backed by a federal guarantee, the Malaysian taxpayers’ money is at risk.

Creation of more real estate in the midst of real estate overhangs

I was told that the predictions for Penang’s prices for old properties were originally made in 2010, when the Asian markets were spurred by inflows of global capital. In the meantime, the national real estate surplus increased by 500 percent between 2014 and 2018 (Star, June 29, 2019), thereby lowering the price threshold for foreign property for high-rise properties.

Headlines called for the PSR project to achieve a property development value of RM 70 billion (The Star, April 16, 2019). This overrated development potential has excited some penangites.

Realistically, the government could only sell 3,000 of the 4,500 acres – minus roads, public facilities, 15 km of coastal parks and bike paths, and so on. At RM300 psf, this would generate RM39 billion, which is not even enough to pay for the transportation infrastructure. (Aliran, January 28, 2020).

The Penang government should be very concerned about the size of the PSR project, which is 19 times as large as STP1 (where Straits Quay is located) and 6 times as large as STP2. The global economic outlook is unpredictable. The oligopolistic nature of designating a single consortium to manage 4,500 hectares of government-funded real estate is another cause for concern.

With the planned sales of RM 519 million, is it sensible for the Penang government to spend RM RM 10 billion in Sukuk bonds without a detailed financial plan to start a RM 46 billion transport infrastructure project?

Based on the start-and-stop progress of other renovation projects, the PSR is unlikely to be immune from cash flow problems, delays and cost overruns. The 15-year timeline can easily drag on for a generation or longer. A rescue package for the federal government would mean further increasing Malaysia’s debt burden – another case of “privatizing profits and socializing losses”.

The Penang government could sign the PDP agreement knowing that today’s decision-makers will not bear the consequences. Only one thing is certain – the project delivery partner will be convinced of its percentage fees, while the long-term financial risks and burdens, whether positive or negative, will ultimately be borne by the citizens of Penang and the Malaysian taxpayers.

