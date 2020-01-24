Cobargo burn victims Robert and Patrick Salway remembered the touching funeral

Renee Salway never had the chance to renew her marriage vows to her husband Patrick. Instead, she read it to a crowd at his funeral.

29-year-old Patrick Salway and 63-year-old Robert died trying to defend their home in the Cobargo flame on New Year’s Eve and were buried in the local cemetery on Friday morning.

The couple were remembered as a hardworking, loving, and generous foundation for the community, while smoke from nearby bushfires hung in the air.

Most of the city was held today at the Cobargo Cemetery for the funeral of Patrick and Robert Salway. (AAP / Sean Davey) (AAP) Patrick Salway’s wife Renee places a sunflower on his coffin. She also read out her renewed marriage vows to Patrick. (AAP Image / Sean Davey) (AAP) The commemorative cards for Robert and Patrick Salway. (AAP / Sean Davey) (AAP)

The scars left by the bushfire in the small inland town are still visible. Buildings on Cobargo’s main street were destroyed, road signs and fence lines melted, and the trees black.

Ms. Salway said she hoped to share a life of love and adventure with Patrick.

“I spoke the same words to you six years ago, and even now every word is true,” said Ms. Salway.

Patrick had told her just before his death how happy he was with her and her little son Harley.

“I never found out what the words” I miss you “were before I reached for your hand and it wasn’t there,” said Ms. Salway.

It was remembered that Patrick’s father, Robert, exaggeratedly loved his 20 grandchildren and was the “epitome of a gentleman”.

Tim and Aaron Salway carry their father’s coffin. (AAP / Sean Davey) (AAP) Tim Salway puts his brother Patrick’s angle grinder on his grave before the funeral. (AAP / Sean Davey) (AAP) Graves are being prepared before the funeral. (AAP / Sean Davey) (AAP) Janelle Salway is comforted by relatives when she puts a sunflower on her son Patrick’s coffin. (AAP / Sean Davey) (AAP)

“He called it the greatest blessing in life,” said celebrant Janelle Reeve on behalf of Robert’s family.

“He was a silent executor who believed that your word was sealed with a firm handshake.”

The service, made up of almost a thousand people in the heart of the dairy country, was a sea of ​​Akubra hats and work shirts.

Two of Patrick’s coworkers from his dairy shop wore their work shirts when they carried his coffin, and his first angle grinder was later placed on it.

Robert was buried with his chewed Akubra. Friends joked, it looked like his first, but it was only eight years old.

The remains of burnt-out shops stand next to untouched property in Cobargo, which was destroyed by a fire that pierced the city on New Year’s Eve. (AAP / James Gourley) (AAP) A horse can be seen in front of a burned out property on the outskirts of Cobargo. (AAP / James Gourley) (AAP)

Children cried as they placed flowers and candy on the patriarch’s grave.

The couple’s bodies have been sunk into the earth, surrounded by today’s six generations of Salways.

Ms. Reeve said the death of the two had torn a hole in the structure of the community, but she told the crowd to remember how precious life was.

“Be honest and kind to each other. Just make a difference,” said Ms. Reeve.