Coca-Cola strawberry against Asahis Lemola: what makes fruit better?

Two well-known beverage manufacturers in Japan are offering consumers a selection this winter: one is presenting something new, the other is dusting off an item that has long since been discontinued and bringing it to life.

The former comes courtesy of Coca-Cola Japan, which recently released a Coca-Cola strawberry flavor for its flagship soda. The slogan is: “Enjoy a strawberry bonus”. This drink (¥ 140 before tax) is not a completely new offer – “Twisted Strawberry” and “Strawberry Guava” diet cola flavors are already available abroad – but nothing comparable has been offered in Japan’s Konbini refrigerator.

After trying it out, it’s clear why this is because the fruit taste here comes closer to something you’ll find in a doctor’s office than any natural strawberry field.

Asahi has done a lot better and is bringing back his Showa Era (1926-89) lemonade, Lemola, for a limited time. This one (140 yen before tax) is simple – lemon and lime, why go too crazy? – but refreshing by adding a nice citrus to the familiar taste of Mitsuya Cider.

Sticking to what previously worked beats the unknown, at least when it comes to carbonated, fruit-flavored drinks.