Cocaine Cassie is released after being released from prison

Australian drug smuggler “Cocaine Cassie” Sainsbury was released from Colombian prison.

The former Adelaide personal trainer, who was seized with 5.8 kg of cocaine in his suitcase in 2017, has been released orally from the El Buen Pastor prison in Bogota.

Australian Cassandra Sainsbury attends court hearing in Bogota, Colombia.Photo / News Corp Australia

She was among 4000 prisoners released after Colombian President Ivan Duque signed a decree over concerns overcrowding in prisons amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Three years ago, the then 22-year-old had the cocaine hidden in headset boxes as she tried to leave the country.

Looking as if she was losing weight and speaking with a slight accent, Sainsbury said she would “not change” the experience of being locked up because it made her a “stronger person”.

“I can say I grew up as a human being, I grew a lot, I learned a lot about myself, I learned a lot about people, I learned how to analyze people better,” she told 60 Minutes in an exclusive interview. air on Sundays.

“I learned not to trust people that much.

“It was definitely a massive learning curve, but at the same time, everything I went through in prison, everything I learned wouldn’t change it, because it made me stronger, it made me who I am today.”

Cassie Sainsbury was detained at Bogota Airport for allegedly carrying 5.8 kg of cocaine in headphones in her suitcases. Photo / Channel 9

Sainsbury will have to stay in Colombia for another 27 months as part of his parole.

Originally facing more than 20 years imprisonment in Colombia, she later negotiated a six-year sentence with a plea.

Last year Sainsbury’s revealed she was planning to marry her 29-year-old Venezuelan girlfriend Joli, whom she met at the prison and who proposed to her.

Cassie faced up to 20 years in El Buen Pastor prison, but walked free after just three years. Photo / News Corp Australia

“She stole my heart. We are very happy together and if time allows, we will be with each other for many years,” Sainsbury’s told New Idea in 2019.

At the time of her arrest, she was engaged to 25-year-old Australian Scott Broadbridge, but they split in 2018.

