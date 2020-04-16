Cocaine Cassie Sainsbury was released from Colombia prison and is now on parole

Australian woman Cassie Sainsbury has been released from a Colombian prison and is on parole.

Sainsbury’s, nicknamed ‘cocaine Cassie’, is a former personal hygienist from Adelaide serving six years in the jail of El Buen Pastor’s wife in Colombia after attempting to make a home. 6kg silver off Bogota Airport in April 2017.

Cassie Sainsbury spoke in 60 minutes about her release from prison. (Presented)

60 minutes this morning revealed he was released from prison after spending three years behind bars, but he will remain in Colombia for another 27 months following his job description.

“I can say that I grew up with a person, I grew up, I learned a lot about myself, I learned a lot about people, I learned to get to know people better,” he shared. every 60 minutes during the interview. . ^ E Ha yM.

“I learned not to trust people. It was a lot of learning process but at the same time, everything I got in prison, everything I learned. It will never change because it made me a stronger person that I am today. “

Cassie Sainsbury was brought to court in Bogota in 2017. (AP / AAP) 9News reporter Seb Costello said a local president was ordered to release 4000 inmates. arrested on fears of coronavirus in jail.

Sainsbury’s was arrested in April at the Bogota airport following an X-ray machine that found 5.8 kilograms of cocaine embedded in 18 boxes of the head.

The full discussion with Sainsbury’s will take over 60 minutes on Wednesday night.

